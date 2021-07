A Houston-based sandwich shop closed one of its locations this week, but it has bigger expansion plans in mind. This weekend is also the last time you can order from a pop-up fried chicken concept, and Tony Mandola's restaurant is slated to close later this month. Meanwhile, a local barbecue joint, a local Vietnamese restaurant and an out-of-towner coffee shop are expanding in the Houston market, and a new entertainment venue also has an opening date.