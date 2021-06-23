Cancel
Video Games

Fan-favorite endless runner ‘Jetpack Joyride’ is coming to Apple Arcade soon

By Usman Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Arcade is continuing to build upon its offerings of classic mobile games. Apple today announced that another popular classic is on its way to the platform. From the developers of Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride will have a “Plus” version released on Apple Arcade soon. Jetpack Joyride was first released...

www.ithinkdiff.com
#Apple Arcade#Ios#App Store#Timeless Classics#Cut The Rope#Angry Birds Reloaded#Ipad Mac
Video Gamesimore.com

You can download Frenzic: Overtime for free on Apple Arcade today

Frenzic: Overtime is now available for download from the App Store. The Apple Arcade game promises "fast-paced engaging gameplay." Gamers can now download the hot new Apple Arcade game Frenzic: Overtime from the App Store after launch day finally rolled around. This is a game a ton of people have been waiting for.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Game Dev Story+ arrives as an Apple Arcade exclusive

Kairosoft has released Game Dev Story+, an updated version of the original Game Dev Story+, for iOS devices as an Apple Arcade exclusive. Game Dev Story+ is a simulation game all about managing your own game company to try creating a bestselling game that tops all the charts and metascores. It features the ability to build your company’s own game console and has you managing all your staff members to achieve peak performance.
Video GamesTouchArcade

New Druid Class Heading to ‘Roundguard’ on Apple Arcade this Week

Those longing for some classic Peggle-like gameplay on the App Store (and no, Peggle Blast doesn’t cut it) were treated to a fantastic option with the release of Roundguard from developer Wonderbelly Games on Apple Arcade in March of last year. It took that pachinko-like bouncing ball gameplay Peggle made famous and injected a healthy dose of cool RPG and combat elements, and we enjoyed it a lot in our review from back then. While Wonderbelly has supported the game with a handful of content updates since release, its biggest update yet is coming this week as reported by PocketGamer and it’ll add an entirely new playable class with the new Druid character Sprig. Here’s a trailer showcasing what you can expect from Sprig.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Jetpack Joyride+

Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that shoot money! From the makers of the global hit game, Fruit Ninja comes this insane, high flying endless runner that will keep you on the edge of your seat! It's time to join Barry Steakfries and equip the coolest jetpacks, suit up in stylish costumes and ride crazy vehicles in his endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab. FEATURES: ● Fly the coolest jetpacks in gaming history ● Surf the wave-rider in all its glory ● Complete daring missions to boost your rank ● Customise your look with ridiculous outfits ● Dodge lasers, zappers, and guided missiles ● Collect coins and make millions of dollars ● Storm the lab in giant mechs and crazy vehicles ● Equip high-tech gadgets and power-ups ● Earn achievements and battle it out against friends ● Test your reflexes with simple one-touch controls.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Update: All 190 Apple Arcade games available now

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade on September 19th, 2019, featuring a host of exclusive titles that were developed specifically for the platform. With the iPhone maker rolling out new games on an irregular basis, here at PocketGamer.biz we've created a list that includes every game currently...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Frenzic: Overtime is a fast-paced arcade game out now on Apple Arcade

The Iconfactory has launched Frenzic: Overtime, a new arcade-style game about assembling power cores for iOS devices. It is now available to download from Apple Arcade. Frenzic: Overtime combines fast-paced gameplay with stunning visuals and sound in an effort to be an engaging arcade-style puzzle game. It has you playing as a factory worker inside Frenzic Industries who’s job it is to assemble Power Cores for the new ZAPBOTs. As you play, you uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries and their plot to take over the world.
Musicimore.com

Target is offering free trials of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more

Target is offering free trials for a number of Apple services. Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage are all included. Target has partnered up with Apple to offer a ton of free trials to the company's services. Right now, Target has added free trials to a number...
Video Gamesimore.com

Destroy the competition in Detonation Racing on Apple Arcade 'soon'

Detonation Racing lands on Apple Arcade "soon." The racer sees drivers destroy their surroundings to disrupt their competition. The continued growth of Apple Arcade continues with Detonation Racing coming to the subscription service "soon." While we don't yet know exactly when we can play it, I do know that I want to play it now!
Video GamesGamezebo

PortalOne Arcade Lets You Play Atari Classics Against Celebrity Guests, with Soft-Launch Coming Soon

PortalOne, the innovative and hotly anticipated hybrid games platform, has opened its waiting list for a soft launch in the US and Canada. In case you haven’t been following PortalOne’s remarkable rise in Europe, it pitches itself as a whole new category of mobile-based entertainment that blends gaming and live shows by embedding the latter seamlessly within the former.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Rated For Xbox Series But Not PS5

Sonic Colors Ultimate joins the ranks of some of the recent games that appear to feature optimization for the Xbox Series but not PS5. Sonic Colors Ultimate is out later this year. It will be released on the current-generation consoles in addition to PC. The ESRB and PEGI rating of the game mentions Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The only platform that doesn’t appear to be mentioned is the PS5, just like was the case with Psychonauts 2.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Microsoft Has Two Controllers For iPhone Xbox Cloud Gaming Players

Microsoft has been making some pretty big moves over the past few years. While you can argue the fact that Microsoft might not have the biggest IP exclusives when it came to last-generation console platforms, it has been apparent that the Xbox company has been more accessible when it comes to its exclusives. We first saw this with the announcement of Xbox One exclusives also coming to Microsoft Windows 10 PCs.
Video GamesGamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players can now download Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children Of The Light for free, marking the game's first release on a traditional gaming console. Originally released for iOS, and later Android, the Switch version of the game supports crossplay with both mobile platforms. Sky sees players explore multiple dreamlike realms...
ComputersMac Observer

How Apple Arcade Shows an OS Merger Isn’t Wise

Alex Blake of Digital Trends writes how the nature of Apple Arcade shows the pitfalls of merging iOS and macOS. You see, Apple Arcade is a showcase for all that’s wrong with taking two very different operating systems and mashing them together into a mixed-up medley where no one wins. Because developers have to make games that work on the tiniest iPhone and the largest iMac, they are forced into compromises that weaken the games on both platforms.