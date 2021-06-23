Fan-favorite endless runner ‘Jetpack Joyride’ is coming to Apple Arcade soon

Those longing for some classic Peggle-like gameplay on the App Store (and no, Peggle Blast doesn’t cut it) were treated to a fantastic option with the release of Roundguard from developer Wonderbelly Games on Apple Arcade in March of last year. It took that pachinko-like bouncing ball gameplay Peggle made famous and injected a healthy dose of cool RPG and combat elements, and we enjoyed it a lot in our review from back then. While Wonderbelly has supported the game with a handful of content updates since release, its biggest update yet is coming this week as reported by PocketGamer and it’ll add an entirely new playable class with the new Druid character Sprig. Here’s a trailer showcasing what you can expect from Sprig.