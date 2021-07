According to new reports, paintings by Picasso and Mondrian that were stolen nine years ago from the National Gallery in Athens, Greece have been found in a gorge after a builder, who has now been arrested, confessed to stealing them. When the theft took place in around seven minutes in 2012, authorities reported that the thieves had also made off with a drawing made by Italian 16th-century painter Guglielmo Caccia. This spring, after years of maintaining the subterfuge, the thief in question reportedly moved the paintings by Picasso and Mondrian; first, he moved them to a warehouse. Subsequently, he wrapped the paintings in protective casing and hid them in a gorge where they were then subsequently discovered.