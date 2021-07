It’s been nearly two weeks since the shocking June 7 double homicide of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, on their sprawling Colleton County property. The shootings have garnered international attention due to the Murdaugh family’s prominence in the Palmetto state’s legal community. Rumors and theories have been rampant as people wonder who killed Paul Murdaugh, who was charged in the 2019 boat crash that killed a young woman, and his mother, Maggie, and why they were killed.