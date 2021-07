Netflix has taken a page out of the gaming industry’s book by allowing viewers to start watching offline content without completely downloading it. From today on, Netflix offers a dealing feature on Android which allows you to complete download even if they are offline, for instance, you are at the Airport and you lack the time or internet connection. Netflix offline feature will be helpful if users run out of hard drive space as often happens when you have to download loads of content before leaving for a long journey. It will soon be arriving on iOS too.