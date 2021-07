GREENSBORO – Maddie Huecker had a much better track season than cross country season. The Lake Norman High junior had a fast start last fall, but an injury caused her to miss out on the conference, regional and state meets. Track season finally arrived, and she was ready for it. Then on the last Friday of the season, she set a state record to win the 1,600 meters in the 4A state championship, clocking in at 4:50.36. Her time was better than the 4:51.54 mark established in 2012.