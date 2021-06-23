FAA Agrees on Path for Avionics Apprenticeship Program

I’m breaking the fourth wall right off the bat here to say that I have a little personal experience with this topic. My dad is an independent residential electrician on Long Island, New York, so I’ve been around the building trades my whole life. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been hearing things like “there are no kids on these job sites anymore,” and more recently, “even in my 60s, I’m the youngest person on the job.” (He’s not nearly as curmudgeonly as I’m making him sound, I promise.)