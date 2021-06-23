Cancel
FAA Agrees on Path for Avionics Apprenticeship Program

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FAA and the Aircraft Electronics Association announced on June 23 that it has accepted the association’s petition for approval of its avionics repair apprenticeship program, and that completion of the program satisfies the requirements for issuance of an avionics repairman certificate. The program validates the way that many new avionics repair technicians come into the industry, through working with a licensed repair station to gain their certification.

