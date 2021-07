By now if you are a mixed martial arts fan then you know that UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will be fighting for an interim title. Francis Ngannou is the current heavyweight champion and since winning the belt Dana White has stated many times that Derrick Lewis is to be next in line for a shot at it. For the most part Francis has not seemed excited at all to defend it against anyone else but Jon Jones and for lots of cash. Using your title belt as leverage to get more money never ends well especially when Dana White is involved and when you haven’t defended it a single time.