Hospitals across the country have reported a rise in lung transplants for patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and that’s created new challenges for doctors along the way. “COVID-19 has really struck the transplant community in a very unique way, from the donor side of things to the recipient side of things. So we’ve had to think about the donors that we are taking to transplant. And for a while there, we thought donor activity would actually become an issue and that we wouldn’t have enough donors,” said Marie Budev, medical director of lung transplantation for Cleveland Clinic.