Bronx, NY

16-year-old mother, 3-month-old son reported missing in the Bronx, NYPD search underway

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LHyG_0adCyfm500
(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department launched a search for a Bronx mother who they said Wednesday has been missing for over a week, along with her infant son, according to PIX 11.

The mother and son were reported missing on Tuesday, officials said.

Katerin Thomas, 16, and her 3-month-old son, Joshua Castillo, were last seen by a family member on June 13 at their Bainbridge Avenue home, in the Fordham Manor section of the borough, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the 16-year-old mother was involved in a dispute amongst family members before exiting the home. No further information was made available.

The NYPD shared images of the mother and son as they ask for the public's help in finding the two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTTDu_0adCyfm500
(NYPD)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

