'Candyman' Gets Terrifying New Trailer, Release Date

By Stephen Andrew
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Candyman movie just dropped an absolutely terrifying new trailer, and also announced the film's official release date. The new teaser starts by giving background on the legend of Candyman, the spirit of Daniel Robitaille, a slain Black man who appears whenever his name is spoken five times in a mirror. As the trailer continues, fans are given more clues into Candyman's folklore, while the vengeful ghost leaves buckets of blood in his wake.

