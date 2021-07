The sun has set and it’s time to put your little one to bed. Once you’ve gone through your bedtime routine and your little one goes down, you may choose to relax or simply want to hit the sack yourself. Whatever you do, you’ll feel more comfortable if you have a baby monitor. These days, baby monitors are no longer glorified walkie-talkies that only allow you to hear if your child is crying. Instead, they offer high-quality video, two-way audio, and tons of extra features like temperature readings and the ability to play soothing lullabies.