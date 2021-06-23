Cancel
Presidential Election

Michigan Senate rejects Donald Trump's claim that election was stolen

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
 9 days ago
Joe Biden supporters celebrate the forecasting of a Biden win in Michigan in McPherson Square near the White House in 2020. Michigan lawmakers published a report Wednesday stating that claims made by former president Donald Trump about an unfair election were false. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- A months-long investigation of the presidential election led by Michigan Republican lawmakers found that claims by former president Donald Trump about widespread voter fraud were false, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report said human error and lack of training were the only factors that contributed to inaccurate and unofficial vote counts, especially in Antrim County, where Trump and his supporters claimed votes were miscalculated in favor of Joe Biden.

"These errors were quickly discovered and rectified by the protective and redundant systems our state has built to verify and protect election integrity, including re-countable, paper ballots," the report stated. "Even more significantly, the official vote count was never in doubt and was validated several times, including during a complete, hand recount."

The four-person committee expressed its disappointment and frustration over hours of effort given toward recounts. They recommended that legislation strengthen the law regarding the conducting of "logic and accuracy" tests prior to the election.

That includes prohibiting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

It also recommends Attorney General Dana Nessel consider investigating those who pushed false claims "to raise money or publicity for their own ends."

In November, the Trump campaign filed its second lawsuit in Michigan over the election, accusing Benson and Wayne counties of allowing "fraud and incompetence to corrupt the conduct of the 2020 general election."

The committee found only two instances where an individual appeared to have voted but was deceased. They also commended clerks who discovered and removed approximately 3,500 absentee ballots submitted by voters while they were alive but died before Election Day.

They also found what appears to be "potentially fraudulent activity" among those making false claims about the election, Sen. Ed McBrook told The Detroit News.

"If you are profiting by making false claims, that's pretty much the definition of fraud," McBroom told The Detroit News.

Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes. Court decisions, canvassers and reviews by officials reinforced the outcome of the vote.

