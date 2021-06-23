LLOG tallies first production from its Praline discovery in Mississippi Canyon block
COVINGTON, LA -- LLOG Exploration Company announced first production from the company’s Praline field, a discovery in Mississippi Canyon Block 74. The Praline well was drilled in 2,600 feet of water to a total depth of 13,400 feet and discovered over 125 feet of net hydrocarbons. The well was completed in August 2020 and has been tied back to the Talos Energy-operated Pompano platform. LLOG is the operator with a 27.25% working interest and its partners in the field are entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings, Red Willow Offshore, Houston Energy and CL&F Offshore.www.worldoil.com