Jeff Gordon leaving FOX Sports to become vice-chairman at Hendrick Motorsports

By Heather Williams
fox17.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Gordon is leaving the booth at FOX Sports after six years to become the new Vice-Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon joined the FOX broadcast booth after his retirement from NASCAR in 2015. “I cannot thank the entire FOX Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the...

fox17.com
