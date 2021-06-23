New Bern Teachers eligible for $1,000 each for classroom projects through UScellular program
New Study: Half of Parents Think Remote Learning Negatively Impacted Their Child. The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for New Bern students and teachers who juggled the everchanging in-person, remote and hybrid learning models. These unexpected barriers led UScellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.newbernnow.com