Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

New Bern Teachers eligible for $1,000 each for classroom projects through UScellular program

newbernnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Study: Half of Parents Think Remote Learning Negatively Impacted Their Child. The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for New Bern students and teachers who juggled the everchanging in-person, remote and hybrid learning models. These unexpected barriers led UScellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.

newbernnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#School Teachers#Classroom#New Bern Teachers#Uscellular#Donorschoose Org#Public Relations Council#U S Cellular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...