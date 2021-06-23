The best preschool activities

The Monroe Township preschool program has received 300 applications for just 44 spots, and the school district is now seeking a grant that will enable it to grow enrollment. “I think [the program] is giving children two years’ worth of high-quality instruction before even getting into kindergarten,” said Superintendent Dr. Susan Ficke. “Research says students play to learn, so to be able to introduce them at 3 years old really sets them up in a position that is good for kindergarten … Students need to feel safe to learn and a preschool environment helps them with that.”