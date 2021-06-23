The best preschool activities
Almost all preschool children have one thing in common: they love to play. This is beneficial, because children learn a great deal through play. Play is critically important at this age to help children learn the skills necessary for kindergarten. Preschool children should have a combination of free play, where they create the play on their own and use their own creativity and imagination and guided play, where parents and adults intervene and increase the learning capabilities.