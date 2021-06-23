‘Q-Force’ Animated Series Teaser and Additional Cast Details

Revenge is worth the wait. Season 4 of Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network this fall. oining the cast in Season 4 will be Jacki Weaver, who’ll play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his sprawling Montana ranch. Anyone who watched Weaver in her breakthrough film Animal Kingdom can see the possibilities. Also joining will be Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo, who’ll play a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Nashville‘s Kathryn Kelly, who’ll play a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy; and Finn Little (Storm Boy), who’ll play Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser) whom the Duttons gave a home. Here, Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach the youth how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will be recurring; Little has signed on as series regular. For that matter, so has Will Patton, who surfaced last season as black sheep Jamie Dutton’s biological father, a man with a murderous past who has told his son the way to wrest control of the ranch business is to kill the king.