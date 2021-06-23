Cancel
‘Q-Force’ Animated Series Teaser and Additional Cast Details

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things‘ David Harbour is among the voice cast just added to Netflix’s animated gay spy series, Q-Force. Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman will also be lending their voices to the upcoming series starring Sean Hayes. The animated comedy was created by...

www.showbizjunkies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Mike Schur
Person
David Harbour
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Wanda Sykes
#Animated Series#Q Force#Q Force#Lgbtq#Aia#Active Secret Agents#Pep Boys
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Q-Force' teaser: Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes voice gay heroes

June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Q-Force. The streaming service shared a teaser for the animated spy comedy animated series Wednesday. The preview features Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers and Patti Harrison as the voices of the titular Q-Force, a team of misfit LGBTQ genius spies. Hayes voices Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary, the leader of the squad.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Cast, Premiere Date, Teaser For Netflix’s Animated Gay Spy Comedy – Talesbuzz

Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman will join Sean Hayes in the voice cast of Q-Force, Netflix’s gay spy animated comedy from Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Liedman and Universal TV. The streamer...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Sean Hayes-Led Animated Series ‘Q-Force’ Gets September Premiere On Netflix

Gay superheroes unite! Netflix’s animated comedy series, Q-Force, will premiere September 2, according to Deadline. Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) leads an all-star voice cast alongside Laurie Metcalf (The Connors), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The ten-episode series follows Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary (Hayes), who...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Q-Force's First Trailer Wants in on All the Corporate Gay Pandering

When Netflix first announced Q-Force back in 2019, the animated series sounded like a queer sendup of the James Bond franchise and other stories about hypermasculine superspies that have been fixtures in the genre space for decades. But Q-Force’s first trailer makes it pretty clear that the energy it’s going for is less 007 and more Totally Spies, aimed at the nearing-middle-age adults who first watched that series when it was first airing back in 2001.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Spy Comedy “Q-Force”

Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have all lent their voices to gay spy animated comedy “Q-Force” on Netflix. The series centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Big news from our friends over at Netflix today as they announce the cast for the new adult animated comedy Q-Force, an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The 10-episode series hits the streaming service on September 2, and will feature the first queer heroes in the field as they battle evil following one simple rule: "You can't pander to the gays, they can smell it."
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Release Date Confirmed: What To Expect

During Pride Month (June) Netflix announces the Q-Force release date. The streaming service categorizes the animated series as adult animation. Other genres listed for the upcoming series are Crime TV Shows, TV Comedies, and LGBTQ TV Shows. Keep reading to find out more about Q-Force. When is the Q-Force release...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s LGBTQ Animated Series “Q-Force” Is Finally Landing This September: Check The Hot Updates

Netflix is loaded with binge-worthy animated shows, offering a variety. However, the fans of animation were eagerly waiting for Netflix’s next big animated project “Q-Force”. If you were one of them, we have some exciting news for you. The official trailer of “Q-Force” is finally here and Netflix has revealed the premiere date for its much-anticipated show. Check out the latest details below.
TV Seriesimore.com

'Foundation' showrunner breaks down the series' new teaser trailer

The writer/producer talked about the lesson of the series as well as its technical accomplishments. Earlier today, Apple announced that Foundation, its highly anticipated Sci-Fi series, will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24. To celebrate the announcement, showrunner David S. Goyer, best known for The Dark Knight Trilogy and...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Yellowstone - Season 4 - Teaser Promo + Cast News

Revenge is worth the wait. Season 4 of Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network this fall. oining the cast in Season 4 will be Jacki Weaver, who’ll play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his sprawling Montana ranch. Anyone who watched Weaver in her breakthrough film Animal Kingdom can see the possibilities. Also joining will be Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo, who’ll play a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Nashville‘s Kathryn Kelly, who’ll play a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy; and Finn Little (Storm Boy), who’ll play Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser) whom the Duttons gave a home. Here, Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach the youth how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will be recurring; Little has signed on as series regular. For that matter, so has Will Patton, who surfaced last season as black sheep Jamie Dutton’s biological father, a man with a murderous past who has told his son the way to wrest control of the ranch business is to kill the king.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

HBO Debuts TIG NOTARO: DRAWN First Look With Trailer

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director, Tig Notaro (HBO’s “Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”), will return to HBO for a one-of-a-kind, genre-spanning experience in this first-ever fully animated stand-up special, TIG NOTARO: DRAWN, debuting SATURDAY, JULY 24 (10:00-11:00pm ET/PT). The special will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.