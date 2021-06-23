Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Perfect Picnics in Salt Lake City

By Christie Porter
saltlakemagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA picnic is the perfect opportunity to explore both the outdoors and new dining options with the comforts of home never too far away. Here are a few ideas, for a spectrum of comfort levels, to get you on your way to your perfect picnic in Salt Lake City. The...

www.saltlakemagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Picnic Baskets#Perfect Picnics#The Classic Garden Picnic#The Tea Party Picnic#Honey Teahive#Tea Party Boxes#A La Carte Picnic#Liberty Heights Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Salt Lake City

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.
Salt Lake City, UTNew York Post

$10,000 treasure hunt commences in Salt Lake City

Treasure hunters are flocking to the Utah wilderness in search of a buried chest filled with $10,000. Explorer enthusiasts John Maxim and David Cline have unleashed a wave of treasure hunter tourism on the greater Salt Lake City area after promising their followers online that a treasure of $10,000 cash and “some other cool stuff” is buried somewhere in the forest just outside of town. The pair shared a poem on social media as a clue of where to find it, promising more hints as the race continues.
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Salt Lake City bans personal fireworks citywide

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Personal fireworks will not be allowed within Salt Lake City limits until further notice, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on Tuesday. The ban prohibits class C fireworks — those commonly sold at fireworks stands — including smoke bombs and sparklers. The ban also applies to open burnings and recreational fires within the city. It is in place until further notice, Mendenhall said.
Utah StatePosted by
KPCW

Only "Living Building" in Utah Constructed in Salt Lake City

On Cool Science Radio, Brian Cassil, Director of Communications with Architectural Nexus comes on the show. Cassil's company is building their new headquarters in Salt Lake City. It is the only certified Living Building in Utah. The building will incorporate several regenerative features, including generating more energy than it consumes...
Salt Lake City, UTQSR magazine

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Expands in Salt Lake City Airport

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a WOWorks brand, has partnered with OHM Concession Group LLC to open a new restaurant at Salt Lake City Airport on June 28. The brand currently has restaurants in Denver and Atlanta airports as travelers continuously look for healthy and flavorful meal options while traveling. The Salt...
Utah Stateksl.com

Salt Lake City bans fireworks as debates ignite in Utah communities

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks about a citywide ban on fireworks, recreational fires and open burning in response to the extreme drought and high temperatures during a press conference at the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Professional fireworks displays will still happen. The ban is expected to last through Pioneer Day. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Common fireworks and all other pyrotechnic devices will not be allowed to be discharged in Utah's capital city for the upcoming July 4 and Pioneer Day holidays.
Butte, MTnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Butte could get flights to Salt Lake City AND Denver

Jun. 28—SkyWest Airlines says it would provide Butte flights to and from Salt Lake City and Denver over the next three years if it receives subsidies from a federal agency later this year. That would start in January, giving Butte a second, big-city destination it has sought for years, if...
Petsdeseret.com

What is Salt Lake City’s favorite dog breed?

A new report has revealed the top trending dog breeds in Salt Lake City — but the Shiba Inu or Kishu Inu dog breeds are not among them. The company Rover recently released a new report that looks at top dog breeds across the country. In a separate email to the Deseret News, the company shared the top five trending dog breeds in Salt Lake City. Those dog breeds include:
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Campbell gears up for 'hellacious' rollerblade to Salt Lake City

The Fourth of July fireworks may be cancelled in Jackson, but Dusty Campbell is still hoping for an Independence Day finale. The 31-year-old physical therapist from Salt Lake City is embarking on a three day, 285-mile trip from Jackson Hole to his hometown, and he’s doing it all on six 110mm wheels. The rollerblades will take Campbell 8,000 feet up and 10,000 feet in descent, all in an effort to bring awareness and financial support to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

Slackwater Pizza to open at Industry Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City — Pizza lovers rejoice! INDUSTRY SLC will soon be home to Slackwater Pizza’s mouth-watering artisan pizzas slated to open in late 2021. With locations in Ogden and Sandy, Slackwater Pizza has grown into a staple for foodies and craft beer connoisseurs in the Beehive State. Selecting INDUSTRY...
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebrations Span the City

156 years after the last enslaved people were freed in the United States, Juneteenth celebrations fill Salt Lake City. On June 19, 1865, news hit Galveston, Texas that all slaves were now free. At the time, 250,000 people were still enslaved, and this announcement did not immediately free them. Up...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Fox News

Southwest flight bound for Salt Lake City experiences turbulence, 4 injured

Three flight attendants and a passenger were taken to a hospital Friday after suffering injuries from turbulence on a Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Salt Lake City. Southwest flight 1753 was approaching the Salt Lake City area when the aircraft experienced "moderate turbulence," the airline told Fox News. The flight originated from Chicago Midway International Airport, an airline spokesperson said.
Salt Lake City, UTutahstories.com

A Mediterranean Bistro Coming Soon to Regent Street in Downtown Salt Lake City

Park City’s Nelson Cottage by High West has reopened for summer. The Nelson Cottage by High West offers their specially prepared Summer Prix Fixe dinner menus on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays all season long. According to the Nelson Cottage team, “Seasonal selections will be carefully crafted by High West’s culinary team with optional whiskey pairings available.”
Salt Lake City, UTutahstories.com

Al Fresco Eats: 10 Perfect Patios for Outdoor Dining

With the exception of a few picnic tables scattered here and there outside of shrimp and chicken shacks, I don’t really remember outdoor dining being “a thing” when I was young. Today, however, al fresco seating can be found in restaurants ranging from fast food franchise eateries to Michelin 3-Star fine dining restaurants, and everywhere in between. That is a good thing. And, if there is any upside to a worldwide pandemic, it might be that it forced many restaurants to either expand, improve, or add outdoor seating options that were previously limited or nonexistent. With many more toasty summer days ahead, here are 10 of my favorite outdoor dining spots.
Salt Lake City, UTGreenwichTime

Salt Lake City issues fireworks ban amid historic drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has issued a fireworks ban as drought conditions worsen throughout the state. Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Tuesday that the ban covers fireworks, including smoke bombs and sparklers. Mendenhall also issued an open burning ban that prohibits people from starting any fires outside.
Box Elder County, UTGephardt Daily

Visitors to Willard Bay State Park warned about swimmer’s itch

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors to Willard Bay State Park in Box Elder County are being warned about swimmer’s itch. “Swimmer’s itch is an irritating, yet harmless rash caused by the human body’s allergic reaction to a free-swimming microscopic parasite (cercarial) found in shallow water,” said a Facebook post from the park. “It is found throughout the world and is more common during the summer months.”
Salt Lake City, UTupr.org

Proton Therapy Center Opens In Salt Lake City

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation treatment that is making its way into the Mountain West. According to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune, the Senator Orrin G. Hatch Proton Therapy Center at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City is the first of its kind in the region.