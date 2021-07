Now I know that might have sounded alarmingly Jony Ive-esque of me, but I stand by the point. Apple not only has some of the best real estate on the planet, but it has turned them into the best retail experiences, too. Sure, for every stunning Apple Tower Theatre there's an uninspiring Apple Meadowhall – but that's shopping malls for you. Whenever Apple is given the chance to do something amazing with a gorgeous building, it does it.