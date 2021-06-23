Cancel
MUH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PURITY!

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

College football stopped being a purely amateur student athlete setup a long time ago. Football players don’t even interact with the rest of the student population that much apart from taking some classes. For a while now it’s felt like they’re more like employees of the university that also get the benefit of taking classes rather than students that play football as an extracurricular activity. Maybe with the latest rulings there will be more chance of things being done transparently above board.

www.tigernet.com
