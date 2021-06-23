Reliance Medical Centers To Host Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Event

LAKELAND, Fla. – Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed three veteran-related bills into law, further establishing Florida as the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

As veterans and their families receive statewide support surrounding jobs and education, Polk County healthcare leader Reliance Medical Centers is raising awareness about the high-quality healthcare options that are available to veterans through its Reliance Salutes Veterans Event.

On Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Reliance Medical Centers will host the first of a planned annual event for Reliance Salutes Veterans.

The outdoor celebration will honor veterans and their families with free lunch catered by Veterans-friendly Mission BBQ, live music, and exciting giveaways at Reliance’s Lakeland Medical Center, with a spacious event tent and plenty of cooling fans.

In addition, Reliance is proud to have Margaret “Peggy” Brown as their Guest of Honor. Peggy is a decorated World War II veteran, having served in the Coast Guard, and at 97 years old Peggy plans to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Since opening locations in Lakeland and Winter Haven in 2017, Reliance Medical Centers has shown their commitment to reinventing the senior healthcare experience by focusing on providing personalized, preventative care. In addition to recognizing those who have served in the community, Reliance Salutes Veterans aims to raise awareness surrounding the high-quality, value-based primary care options that veterans can receive at Reliance, in addition to VA health care.

“We are thrilled to bring veterans and their families together for this event to show our appreciation,” said Roberto Martinez, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Reliance Medical Centers. “Many veterans have not experienced the level of healthcare they deserve, and Reliance Salutes Veterans is all about celebrating and supporting our local heroes while raising awareness about additional healthcare options, so each individual can choose the care that’s best for them.”

Reliance Medical Centers recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices made by both Veterans and their families and invites both to join for free BBQ, live music and giveaways in celebration and honor of local veterans for their service. While there, attendees are welcome to learn more about the elevated healthcare offerings that they or their loved ones can receive through Reliance. The Lakeland Medical Center will be open during the event, offering optional tours for those who are interested in taking a firsthand look at the facility.

“It’s important that veterans and their family members are able to make an informed choice about healthcare,” said Dr. Carlos Romero, Co-CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Reliance Medical Centers. “Many are unaware of the options they have when it comes to using services and benefits from a primary care provider that complement VA benefits, but there are several advantages to doing so that may boost physical, emotional and social health.”

To RSVP for the Reliance Salutes Veterans Event, please visit www.Reliance4Veterans.com , call (863)-279-0818 or e-mail Veterans@RelianceMedicalCenters.com.

