Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Reliance Medical Centers To Host Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Event

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKk68_0adCwDBR00

LAKELAND, Fla. – Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed three veteran-related bills into law, further establishing Florida as the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

As veterans and their families receive statewide support surrounding jobs and education, Polk County healthcare leader Reliance Medical Centers is raising awareness about the high-quality healthcare options that are available to veterans through its Reliance Salutes Veterans Event.

On Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Reliance Medical Centers will host the first of a planned annual event for Reliance Salutes Veterans.

The outdoor celebration will honor veterans and their families with free lunch catered by Veterans-friendly Mission BBQ, live music, and exciting giveaways at Reliance’s Lakeland Medical Center, with a spacious event tent and plenty of cooling fans.

In addition, Reliance is proud to have Margaret “Peggy” Brown as their Guest of Honor. Peggy is a decorated World War II veteran, having served in the Coast Guard, and at 97 years old Peggy plans to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Since opening locations in Lakeland and Winter Haven in 2017, Reliance Medical Centers has shown their commitment to reinventing the senior healthcare experience by focusing on providing personalized, preventative care. In addition to recognizing those who have served in the community, Reliance Salutes Veterans aims to raise awareness surrounding the high-quality, value-based primary care options that veterans can receive at Reliance, in addition to VA health care.

“We are thrilled to bring veterans and their families together for this event to show our appreciation,” said Roberto Martinez, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Reliance Medical Centers. “Many veterans have not experienced the level of healthcare they deserve, and Reliance Salutes Veterans is all about celebrating and supporting our local heroes while raising awareness about additional healthcare options, so each individual can choose the care that’s best for them.”

Reliance Medical Centers recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices made by both Veterans and their families and invites both to join for free BBQ, live music and giveaways in celebration and honor of local veterans for their service. While there, attendees are welcome to learn more about the elevated healthcare offerings that they or their loved ones can receive through Reliance. The Lakeland Medical Center will be open during the event, offering optional tours for those who are interested in taking a firsthand look at the facility.

“It’s important that veterans and their family members are able to make an informed choice about healthcare,” said Dr. Carlos Romero, Co-CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Reliance Medical Centers. “Many are unaware of the options they have when it comes to using services and benefits from a primary care provider that complement VA benefits, but there are several advantages to doing so that may boost physical, emotional and social health.”

To RSVP for the Reliance Salutes Veterans Event, please visit www.Reliance4Veterans.com , call (863)-279-0818 or e-mail Veterans@RelianceMedicalCenters.com.

Other News: Florida Staycations: Lakeland Weekend Travel Guide

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coast Guard#Reliance Salutes Veterans#Bbq#Florida Staycations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Jobs
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough Residents Urged To Prepare As Hurricane Elsa Could Impact Central Florida

Hillsborough County urges residents to monitor weather forecasts and review their emergency plans as Hurricane Elsa could impact Central Florida during the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Hillsborough County emergency officials and representatives of partner agencies are closely monitoring the projected track of Hurricane Elsa and are coordinating resources and...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

FWC’s Operation Dry Water Promotes Education, Enforcement For Boating Under The Influence This Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement targeting boating under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend. FWC officers will be enforcing Florida’s boating under the influence laws and educating boaters...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

BBB Tip: Florida Prepare For Possible Hurricane Elsa Scams

Hurricane Elsa could hit Florida as early as Tuesday. Shortly after the storm passes, consumers affected will start to evaluate any damage done and begin the clean-up process. Better Business Bureau receives hundreds of complaints every year concerning subpar work performed by contractors, and encourages consumers to take the time to properly research contractors to avoid creating a bigger problem. Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CareerSource Tampa Bay Praises The Signing Of House Bill 1507

TAMPA, FL. – CareerSource Tampa Bay praises the recent signing of House Bill 1507, a law that creates the REACH Act of 2021. The REACH Act or the Reimagining Education and Career Help Act is designed to strengthen performance, accountability, and further integration of Florida’s Workforce and education systems to better serve communities across the state.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Clerk Awarded For Excellence In Best Practices

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles claimed awards in all seven categories of the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers inaugural Excellence in Best Practices recognition program Wednesday morning. Designed to encourage striving for excellence among the association’s membership, the awards recognize those Clerks whose offices...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Education Bill Is An Attempt To Ensure Intellectual Freedom On College Campuses. Could One Provision Make The Whole Thing Backfire?

Florida’s recent education bill was met with instant praise and criticism, with supporters alleging that it was necessary in defending First Amendment rights and opponents insisting that it was potentially dangerous. Many of the comments on both sides, however, exaggerated or diminished its central tenant. According to its text, it...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

St. Petersburg Utility Rates To Be Evaluated, Public Hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – The City of St. Petersburg utility rates and charges are evaluated on a yearly basis and are updated annually. St. Petersburg City Council will consider adjustments to water, wastewater, reclaimed water, stormwater, and sanitation utility rates and charges for the upcoming fiscal year, including the addition of charges for notification of past due accounts.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Dog Fighting

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of an animal for use in an animal fighting venture. According to court documents, beginning as early as June 22, 2017, Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, possessed and trained dogs for the purpose of having them participate in animal fighting ventures.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Unexpected Finding: People Die From Heat Year-Round In Florida; Experts Offer Tips

Floridians and visitors to the Sunshine State bake during the summer. Daytime temperatures often soar well into the 90s, and the heat index hovers over 100. Heat can be so oppressive it causes death, and a new University of Florida report shows 215 people died from heat-related causes in the last 10 years. But people heat-related deaths happen through the year, which surprised UF researchers who wrote the report.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“No Stone Unturned” Florida Gov. DeSantis On State Response Efforts At Building Collapse

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie, and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and provided updates on the Surfside Building Collapse response. “Those first responders are breaking their back, trying to find anybody...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis And President Biden Hold Press Conference, Pause In Surfside Search And Rescue

The search and rescue mission has been halted at the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida, Thursday due to safety concerns over the remaining part of the building. There are concerns that the rest of the building could collapse after moving debris were identified, Reuters reported. Workers at the site of the collapse were ordered to stop working on Thursday around 2 a.m.