Since Danny Ainge’s famous blockbuster trade with the Nets in 2013, the Celtics have made 27 draft picks over seven years. That equates to about four picks per draft. Under Ainge, the Celtics made countless roster moves in order to gain more draft capital. In recent years, rarely have they traded picks away, because they like finding young talent and growing through the draft. However, that cushion of picks they had is now gone, and the C’s sent even more away in Friday’s Kemba Walker trade.