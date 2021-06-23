3 Keys: Lightning at Islanders, Game 6 of Semifinals

TAMPA - The Canadiens must steal a game at AMALIE Arena. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 2:. The Canadiens' first taste of Stanley Cup Final action since 1993 wasn't memorable. The powerhouse Lightning scored once in the first period, once in the second, and added three more goals in the third en route to a 5-1 victory on Monday night at AMALIE Arena. Winger Nikita Kucherov led the way for Jon Cooper's contingent with a three-point effort (2 goals, 1 assist), while defenseman Ben Chiarot scored the lone goal for Montreal. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves to register his League-leading 13th win of the playoffs for Tampa Bay. For his part, Carey Price surrendered five goals on 27 shots in the loss.