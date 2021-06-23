Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

3 Keys: Lightning at Islanders, Game 6 of Semifinals

NHL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay can advance to Cup Final; New York seeking fast start. The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season when they play the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

www.nhl.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Playoff Games#Cup Final#Nbcsn#Cbc#Tvas Tampa Bay#Ubs Arena#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Coleman scores another eye-popping, one-handed goal for Lightning

Tampa Bay forward beats buzzer with signature goal in Game 2 vs. Canadiens. Cup Final, Gm2: Barclay Goodrow grabs the puck and finds Blake Coleman on the rush, who dives and knocks the puck home in the closing seconds. 00:46 •. Blake Coleman scored his signature goal again, and this...
NHLNHL

Coleman goal in Game 2 of Final ranks among greatest in Lightning history

TAMPA -- The goal will go down as one of the greatest in Tampa Bay Lightning history, for its timing, importance, degree of difficulty and oh-wow-did-you-see-that magic for the 17,166 fans at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, especially if the Lightning win the Stanley Cup. When Blake Coleman dove and batted...
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 5 - Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps the Lightning's Game 5 win over the Islanders. Coming off their Game Four loss, the Lightning spoke about playing with a higher battle level and moving the puck at a faster pace. Those two elements were on display during Game Five and helped the Lightning jump out to a 3-0 first period lead. Then, in the second period, the Islanders got into penalty trouble, leading to four Lightning power plays and two power play goals. By the time the third period began, the score was 6-0 and the game was effectively over.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders Weekly: Rebound Performance Forces Game 7 Against Lightning

Islanders Weekly is my series that looks at the performance and outlook of the New York Islanders. Every Thursday, we will take a look at the week that was for the Islanders, highlighting key players and trends while looking at the road ahead. The Islanders were able to overcome the...
NHLNHL

Talkin' Isles: Chris King

The Islanders radio play-by-play voice joins Talkin' Isles for episode 6. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Greg and Cory are joined by Islanders radio play-by-play voice - and Greg's partner - Chris King...
Seattle, WANHL

Partnering for 'Community' On and Off the Ice

Starbucks joins Seattle's NHL team to foster inclusion and belonging through ice hockey and added youth empowerment programs at newly named 'Kraken Community Iceplex'. The Kraken's three-rink, soon-to-open training center in the Northgate neighborhood has an official name and, even better, a dynamic new partner committed to the vision of the project.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Armia, Evans each game-time decision for Montreal; Killorn out for Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Lightning can win the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final for the first time in four series when they play Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. The Lightning...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2: Alex Killorn Out, Joel Armia Back

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off tonight at 8 p.m. EST for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Luke Richardson said both Joel Armia and Jake Evans are game-time decisions, but Armia was skating with the fourth line this morning while Evans was wearing a no-contact jersey, so I’m expecting to see Armia back in his usual spot with Eric Staal and Corey Perry.
NHLNHL

Toews plans Blackhawks return after chronic immune response syndrome

Captain resumes skating, took medical leave last December. Jonathan Toews said he plans to play for the Chicago Blackhawks next season after missing this season because of what he called chronic immune response syndrome. "I'm excited to get back to the United Center and play and just go out there...
NHLNHL

Game 2: What you need to know

TAMPA - The Canadiens must steal a game at AMALIE Arena. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 2:. The Canadiens' first taste of Stanley Cup Final action since 1993 wasn't memorable. The powerhouse Lightning scored once in the first period, once in the second, and added three more goals in the third en route to a 5-1 victory on Monday night at AMALIE Arena. Winger Nikita Kucherov led the way for Jon Cooper's contingent with a three-point effort (2 goals, 1 assist), while defenseman Ben Chiarot scored the lone goal for Montreal. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves to register his League-leading 13th win of the playoffs for Tampa Bay. For his part, Carey Price surrendered five goals on 27 shots in the loss.
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs forwards joined Canadian armed forces in World War II

Apps, Poile, Stewart returned to help Toronto win Stanley Cup in 1947. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents his monthly feature, "A Picture is Worth 100...
NHLNHL

Beniers may return to Michigan, could be No. 2 pick by Kraken

Center in line to be first NHL Draft choice by Seattle. Matthew Beniers, in line to become the first NHL Draft pick by the Seattle Kraken, said Thursday he is considering staying to play next season at the University of Michigan. The center, and Michigan defenseman Owen Power, are projected...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning 6/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montreal Canadiens will play Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena Tampa, FL, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). Tampa Bay thrashed Montreal 5-1 on Monday. In the second period, Ben Chiarot delivered Montreal’s only goal, and the Canadiens’ blue line was unable to hold off Tampa Bay’s assault in front of the goal. In the defeat, Carey Price made 22 stops in net for the Canadiens. In the North Division, Montreal ranks 4th at 24-21.
NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy rises to challenge against Price in Lightning's Game 2 win

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy called it a personal challenge to go head-to-head against Carey Price in the Stanley Cup Final. The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has not only accepted it, he's winning it by doing to the Montreal Canadiens what Price, their goalie, had done to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights to get here.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Lightning take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Lightning -142; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE:...
NHLNHL

Vezina Trophy a Career Achievement for Fleury

VGK goalie named top goalie for first time in 17-year career. Early in his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Marc-Andre Fleury made a name for himself with flashy equipment and even flashier saves. The Sorel, Quebec native spent 13 seasons backstopping the Penguins to division titles, conference championships and three...
NHLBlueshirt Banter

Blueshirt Banter’s 2021 Stanley Cup Final Predictions

Last night was Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, ending in a 5-1 Tampa Bay Lightning win over the Montreal Canadiens. Now up by one game heading into the rest of the series, the Canadiens will get another chance against the defending Stanley Cup champions in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Although our New York Rangers are not making a run for the cup, we at Blueshirt Banter had to throw out our predictions for the series.
NHLNHL

Maine Mariners Announce Affiliation Agreement with Boston Bruins

PORTLAND, ME - June 30, 2021 - The Maine Mariners Hockey Club announced a new affiliation agreement on Wednesday, becoming the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. The Mariners had previously been affiliated with the New York Rangers since they joined the ECHL in 2018. The affiliation agreement with the...