Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her

Like working women everywhere, the players of the U.S. women’s national soccer team are tired — tired of fighting against structural discrimination. “It’s like Whac-A-Mole — it’s like whack-a-sexist, basically,” team captain and activist Megan Rapinoe says in the new documentary LFG, which started streaming yesterday on HBO Max. “Every time you get one, something else pops up…. You have to prove that they did it, and then call them out on it, and then continue to police them, and that’s the exhausting part I think. The continual policing and explaining why that’s not acceptable behavior and like, how we can move forward.”