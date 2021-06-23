A New Bus Route and Road Renovations Are Coming Soon to New Bern Avenue

For more than a century, New Bern Avenue has served as the eastern gateway to Raleigh, and an upcoming bus route aims to revitalize the area. The New Bern Avenue corridor, which runs through one of the most vibrant areas in the City of Oaks, is home to historically Black neighborhoods founded in the early 20th century, as well as mid-century suburbs and new, modern apartment complexes that coexist currently. But that rich history, and rapid new growth, has come with a cost: much of New Bern Avenue faces flooding issues, a lack of pedestrian and bike infrastructure, and an almost century-old water system. In tandem with the new bus route, the city hopes to address these issues as well, said Jason Hardin, a senior planner with the city, during a Raleigh City Council meeting last week.