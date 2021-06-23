There is clearly a correlation between consecutive top 10...

Moving on through the 2021 roster of the Florida Gators, we are in search of the 25 most important players for a successful year in Gainesville. Doing this now instead of in the middle of fall practice means a lot of things could certainly change and of course some of it will. Florida will have a lot of changes on both sides of the ball and even special teams from the 2020 season. At No. 21 we head to the second most warranted unit for a big change in 2021 and big sixth-year senior offensive lineman Stewart Reese.