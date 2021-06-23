Dan Vogelbach to be Placed on 10-Day IL
Https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1407566774317371393. Vogelbach was removed from Tuesday’s game vs. the Diamondbacks while running the bases, and manager Craig Counsel said he suffered a significant left hamstring strain. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the exact severity of the injury, but Counsel has already stated that he will be placed on the IL. Vogelbach was reportedly in quite a bit of pain after exiting, so it sounds like his absence could be lengthy.www.sportsgrid.com