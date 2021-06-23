Report: Dolphins’ Passing Game Focused on Downfield Aggressiveness
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly impress as a rookie, but the Dolphins have worked hard to give him a better chance in his second season. They brought in Will Fuller as a free agent during the offseason, and then they used the No. 6 pick on Jaylen Waddle during the 2021 NFL Draft. That gives the team a pair of field stretchers to pair with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, giving Tagovailoa an impressive group of targets.www.sportsgrid.com