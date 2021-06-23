Cancel
Report: Dolphins’ Passing Game Focused on Downfield Aggressiveness

Cover picture for the articleTua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly impress as a rookie, but the Dolphins have worked hard to give him a better chance in his second season. They brought in Will Fuller as a free agent during the offseason, and then they used the No. 6 pick on Jaylen Waddle during the 2021 NFL Draft. That gives the team a pair of field stretchers to pair with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, giving Tagovailoa an impressive group of targets.

Jaylen Waddle
Devante Parker
NFLchatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa's aggressive mindset, not mistakes, matter most for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- The critique of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came down as heavy as the rain during his five-interception minicamp practice on June 15. For those who doubt Tagovailoa, the eye-popping headline provided confirmation that he isn't and will never be good enough to be the franchise QB. For those who support Tagovailoa, the tweets and stories that followed the performance led to fear that their hope to see a Year 2 jump was just wishful thinking.
NFLnumberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins working on down-field aggressiveness in practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions during a minicamp practice last week. However, despite the bad press that surrounded the performance, head coach Brian Flores clarified that the practice was meant to be one where the quarterbacks could take a lot of chances down the field. It's unclear how much these types of practices will translate to the gameplan during the regular season, but it's nice to see Tagovailoa - who struggled to produce explosive plays in his rookie year - work on stretching the field.
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Unnamed Dolphins player says teammates ‘really impressed’ with Tua Tagovailoa’s growth

An unnamed Miami Dolphins player recently said that 23-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has impressed a lot of people in the organization recently with his growth. “A player insisted to me that teammates were really impressed with Tagovailoa’s growth this offseason and many on the team believe he’s going to be really good,” wrote Barry Jackson of Miami Herald.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Can the Miami Dolphins receivers and Tua Tagovailoa live up to their potential in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins’ receivers are one of the better groups in the NFL, but can these three former first-round picks revive Tua in Year 2?. The Miami Dolphins quarterback and their top three receivers are all former first-round draft picks. With great draft capital comes great responsibility. That’s what Uncle Ben said to Peter, right? Nevertheless, having Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, and DeVante Parker on the same roster makes for some reasonably high expectations once Fuller returns from his supposed “oopsies” that led to a six-game suspension. The heat is already starting to form around Tua Tagovailoa after a sluggish start to his NFL career while Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow played well. Can he and the Dolphins’ receivers rise to the occasion?
NFLBleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Is NFL's Best Long-Shot Bet for MVP in 2021

Take a look at the odds to win the National Football League's Most Valuable Player award at DraftKings, and it's mostly a list of the usual suspects. 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes is the favorite, because he's Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (the runner-up in 2020) comes in second. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (the reigning MVP) is third, despite the fact that no one knows where (or if) he will play in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One key stat for optimism for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The debate surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one that should be expected to rage until we get our first chances to see the 2021 Miami Dolphins offense in action — and even then there feels to be plenty of discourse to be had regarding Tagovailoa’s ceiling as a passer. Much has been made about his unwillingness at times to attack down the field or press into tight coverage with his throws. Some will point to his supporting cast last year. Others will suggest it was the leap in competition from being head and shoulders better than everyone at Alabama (other than LSU in 2019, of course).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaylen Waddle flashing game-changing explosiveness for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins used a top-10 pick on Jaylen Waddle because of the receiver’s explosive playmaking and he’s already showing his ability. Even if there were other needs at the No. 6 pick, the Miami Dolphins ended up at that selection after a pair of trades and wide receiver was always going to be in play. DeVante Parker has finally found form in his career while Preston Williams offers upside if he can stay healthy. Additionally, the team signed speedy Will Fuller in free agency. Yet, Jaylen Waddle still made sense.
NFLSteelers Depot

Film Room: Can Ray-Ray McCloud Be A Downfield Threat?

Ray-Ray McCloud was a gem of a free agent find for the Steelers in 2020 (he had 944 combined yards on kick and punt returns, 20 receptions for 77 yards, and four rushing attempts for 65 yards), with the team signing him during training camp. While he did have some miscues, he proved to be both a reliable and explosive kick and punt returner overall, and he even played a decent number of snaps on offense in a gadget role.
NFLblackandteal.com

Trevor Lawrence could be first Jaguars player to grace Madden cover

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had any of their players grace the Madden cover, could quarterback Trevor Lawrence be the first one ever?. Whether you play video games or not, you might’ve heard that being featured on the Madden cover is a great honor, as it highlights the most popular NFL players at the moment. It’s not on par with earning a Pro Bowl selection or an All-Pro designation but is still a nice achievement. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be on this year’s cover. No Jaguar has ever appeared on it before. Could rookie Trevor Lawrence be the first one?
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' toughest 4-game stretch in 2021 by win likelihood

The beginning portion of the Miami Dolphins’ 2021 schedule is widely considered to be the brutal gauntlet that the team must survive. But accord to at least one model for NFL projection, the Dolphins’ stretch in the second quarter of their schedule is actually a more daunting string of four consecutive games. NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund has been utilizing her ‘Game Theory’ model for years and she’s now revealed her most difficult 4-game stretch for Miami in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Is Roquan Smith deserving of All-Pro status?

With the eighth pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Roquan Smith. Any prospect selected within the top 10 picks comes with big expectations. With a few seasons under his belt now, is Roquan Smith deserving of All-Pro status? Did they get their Monster of the Midway, after the loss of Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher?
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Pitts has the highest non-quarterback odds to be the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Of the non-quarterback rookies in the NFL, Kyle Pitts has the best odds to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel. Pitts has +1100 odds to win the award behind only quarterbacks — Mac Jones at +1000 odds, Trey Lance at +750 odds, Zach Wilson at +700 odds, Justin Fields at +500 odds, and Trevor Lawrence as the favorite at +270 odds.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears and Dolphins to hold joint practices before their August 14 preseason game

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns reported yesterday that the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins would get together for a couple of practices the week before their preseason game. The Bears will host the Dolphins at Soldier Field on August 14 at Noon (CT) in the preseason opener for both teams, so the ‘Fins would fly to Chicago early to work-out with the Bears at Halas Hall.
NFLSportsGrid

Report: Zack Moss Could “Take Over Backfield” If he Continues to Improve

Moss and Devin Singletary split the rushing opportunities in the Bills’ backfield last season. Both players were comparable when on the field — Moss averaged 4.3 yards per carry, Singletary averaged 4.4 — but The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reports that Moss could “take over the backfield in 2021 if he continues to improve.”