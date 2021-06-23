Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Supreme Court decision on religious liberty nods to a bigger win for conservatives ahead | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell. It wasn’t a dramatic expansion of religious rights – not yet. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Catholic adoption agency that had been excluded from Philadelphia’s foster programs for refusing to work with same-sex couples will be consequential. It suggests that when the broader question of whether religious groups have the right to discriminate does come before the justices, they will likely uphold religious liberty over gay rights.

www.pennlive.com
Community Policy
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
82K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Freedom#Supreme Court Justices#Religious Group#Morgan Marietta#The Supreme Court#Christian#Lgbtq#Catholic Social Services#Burwell V Hobby Lobby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

‘This was not a technicality:’ Pa. Supreme Court ruling that freed Bill Cosby reversed breach of his civil rights, lawyer says

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s sex crime convictions and immediately free him from prison corrected a glaring breach of the iconic entertainer’s basic civil rights, a member of his legal team said Friday. “This was not a technicality. This (prosecution) was a fundamental violation of Mr....