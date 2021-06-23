Supreme Court decision on religious liberty nods to a bigger win for conservatives ahead | Opinion
Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell. It wasn’t a dramatic expansion of religious rights – not yet. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Catholic adoption agency that had been excluded from Philadelphia’s foster programs for refusing to work with same-sex couples will be consequential. It suggests that when the broader question of whether religious groups have the right to discriminate does come before the justices, they will likely uphold religious liberty over gay rights.www.pennlive.com