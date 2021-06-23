Cancel
Maryland State

Seaford Man Drowns In Maryland’s Nanticoke River

By Staff Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a man reported to have drowned Sunday was located in Wicomico County, Maryland State Police said Tuesday. Officials said that the victim, John Davis, 53, of Seaford, Delaware was located around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning by a Maryland Natural Resources Police helicopter that was patrolling the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland. His body was found in the Nanticoke River about a quarter-mile from where he was last seen.

