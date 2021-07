The Family Life Center will be able to provide even more critical services to women and families in Effingham County thanks in part to a grant from Ameren Illinois. "At the Family Life Center, we want to empower and equip women and families with the services and programs they need to live healthy, productive lives," said Linda Spindler, Development Director of Family Life Center. "We are so thankful for Ameren Illinois' support as we work to provide these essential services to the most vulnerable in our area."