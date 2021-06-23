Cancel
Salomon selects on-demand GreenLake to support flexible business

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor sports equipment manufacturer Salomon has selected HPE GreenLake to enable it to meet growing business demands and to help it achieve sustainability targets. Due to greater fluctuations in business demands that resulted from the impact of the pandemic, Salomon needed to scale up and down its technology environment to provide more resiliency, business flexibility, agility and cost efficiency. The company will be using HPE Synergy software-defined composable infrastructure and HPE Nimble Storage provided on-demand to improve cost management.

