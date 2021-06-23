Salomon selects on-demand GreenLake to support flexible business

Everybody wants to rule the world, at least according to that Tears for Fears song a few decades back. This principle certainly holds true in the cybersecurity market. With extended detection and response (XDR) and the newer advancement of Open XDR becoming quickly becoming recognized as an important approach to stem the tide of increasing attacks, this business question is actually quite important. Security vendors want their products to be a platform—XDR or Open XDR, in this case—with partners and ancillary solutions revolving around a solution and environment they control and monetize. And who can blame them? It seems like a logical course of action for business.