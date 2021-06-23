Cancel
Drake Bell Pleads Guilty in Attempted Child Endangerment Case

 9 days ago
Weeks after news broke about his arrest, actor Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted endangering of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He could face up to 18 months in prison for attempted endangering of a child, a fourth-degree felony.

Bell will be sentenced next month.

According to FOX 8 News, the case involves inappropriate online chats with a 15-year-old in 2017. After trading messages for months, the victim reportedly attended Bell’s concert that December in Cleveland.

Prosecutors claim that Bell “violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim."

