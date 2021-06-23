Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

IKEA Apologizes After Employees Protest Over Juneteenth Menu with Fried Chicken and Watermelon

By Vanessa Etienne
Posted by 
People
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn effort to honor Juneteenth for employees has spiraled downhill for one Georgia IKEA store. One of the franchise's locations is under fire after creating a special Juneteenth menu for staff that incorporated fried chicken and watermelon. On Thursday, June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill to officially declare...

people.com
Community Policy
People

People

107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Paid Holidays#Food Drink#Georgia Ikea#Black Americans#Tmz#Mac N Cheese#Cbs#Ikea Atlanta#Black Co Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
Place
Americas
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAWJCL

'Racially insensitive fail': Dozens at Georgia IKEA no-show over controversial Juneteenth menu

ATLANTA — The management of an IKEA store in Atlanta, Ga. wanted to host a luncheon for the employees to honor Black culture but the menu selection was not in their favor. Menu items were watermelon, fried chicken, mac and cheese, potato salad, collard greens, and candied yams. Some employees and customer said, "the store's choices for its menu on Juneteenth was an epic and racially insensitive fail."
Atlanta, GAblavity.com

Atlanta IKEA’s Juneteenth Menu Results In Mass Employee Callout

Black employees at an IKEA store in Atlanta declined to show up to work after the manager tried to honor Juneteenth by presenting a menu that included fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens. The employees described the move as "racially insensitive" and urged management "to do more...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why IKEA Customers Are Furious Over This Holiday Menu

Maybe IKEA should have stuck with Swedish meatballs and lingonberry jam. Management at the IKEA in Atlanta decided to offer a special menu to honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, but the idea backfired. After seeing the menu in an email on Friday, 33 store employees protested by calling in to say they would not be showing up to work on Saturday (via CBS46). Employees told CBS46 the menu choices, which included fried chicken, watermelon, and collard greens, were racially insensitive and ignorant. Watermelon and fried chicken have been used repeatedly in racist depictions of Black people for more than a century (via The Atlantic). The Atlanta IKEA repeated the mistake made by a private girls school in California that had to apologize after attempting to honor Black History Month by putting fried chicken and watermelon on its lunch menu several years ago.
Food & Drinkspraisebaltimore.com

Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was more stereotyping than celebrating Juneteenth and black culture. IKEA is facing backlash at a U.S. location over meals that were served to a lot of the store’s employees and now has that location’s manager “apologizing.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

IKEA’s Juneteenth cafeteria menu angers Black workers (video)

Atlanta’s IKEA furniture store outraged many of its Black employees as they attempted to celebrate Juneteenth by offering a special menu in the store’s cafeteria. Employees were sent an e-mail with the menu beforehand that included items such as fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens, which many employees considered insensitive. Part of the e-mail read that the menu and celebration were to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made.”
Atlanta, GACBS 46

IKEA menu causes outrage among employees and customers

UPDATE (CBS46) — IKEA Atlanta has released a statement to CBS46 in response to outrage of the store's proposed Juneteenth menu. Initial story continues below. ____________________________________________________________. ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Juneteenth menu is serving up controversy at the Atlanta based IKEA store, after employees said fried chicken and watermelon, were...
RecipesEpicurious

Fried Chicken Sandwich With Spicy Mayonnaise

“Fried,” “Chicken” and “Sandwich”: three alluring enough words on their own; together, they promise pure, unbridled pleasure. And, frankly, that’s the only kind of pleasure I’m interested in. And it’s simple enough to do. I concede the idea of deep-frying can make one hesitate, but frying one single chicken thigh is a very much less hot and bothersome activity than you might imagine. I use my 9-inch heavy-based pan for this but do use a wok if you prefer.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Menu hopping: Watermelon carpaccio at Toro Cantina

Jul. 1—My colleagues and I peered at the plate. I thought, Tuna carpaccio! I may even have said it aloud. No, the texture of those red slices was wrong for tuna muscle. Oh, duh: watermelon carpaccio. We were sitting on the patio at Toro Cantina, on Wolf Road in Colonie,...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Rabbit Walks into a Cake Shop

Birthday cakes are one of the most important aspects of any birthday, and it is important that the person whose birthday it is gets just the flavor that they enjoy so that they can enjoy their own birthday cake. The bunny in this joke knows that to be true. For...
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

National Fried Chicken Day

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6th, and if you’re looking to sink your teeth into the crunchiest, juiciest bites in San Diego, look no further. Here are the best breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots to celebrate this tasty holiday:. No one does Nashville-style hot chicken quite like Corner Chicken,...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.