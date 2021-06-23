Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Joe Biden remembers late Sen. John Warner as 'man of conscience'

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QccX6_0adCuD7100
President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral service for Sen. John Warner at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remembered his former Senate colleague, John Warner, who represented Virginia for five terms, as "a man of conscience, character and honor" during his funeral service Wednesday.

Biden was among several speakers at Washington National Cathedral to memorialize Warner nearly a month after his death.

"While we represented different political parties, I can say without hesitation that John was a man of conscience, character and honor, with a deep commitment to God and country," the president said.

Biden and Warner served in the Senate at roughly the same time, with the former leaving in 2009 to become vice president and the latter retiring the same year. Biden praised the Republican for his efforts to work with Democrats such as himself; Warner endorsed Biden for president in the 2020 election.

The White House said Biden met with Warner's family before the funeral, which first lady Jill Biden also attended.

"In a battle for the soul of America today, John Warner is a reminder of what we can do when we come together as one nation.

Warner died at his Alexandria, Va., home May 25 at the age of 94.

The secretary of the U.S. Navy between 1972 and 1974, Warner held the second-longest tenure for a Virginia senator, serving five terms between 1979 and 2009. He helped plan the United States' Bicentennial celebration in 1976 and was known for pushing back against his party's increasing conservative tone.

Warner served as undersecretary of the Navy for three years before he was promoted to secretary in the administration of President Richard Nixon. His naval oversight tenure occurred at the height of the Vietnam War.

Before that, he was an enlisted sailor during World War II and then served as a Marine Corps officer during the Korean War.

Also in attendance at the funeral Wednesday were Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., John Thune, R-S.D., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Notable deaths of 2021

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Warner
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#The White House#The U S Navy#Marine Corps#D Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Here’s what Sen. Joe Manchin says about switching parties to GOP

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he had “never considered” switching his party affiliation to the Republicans, despite drawing ire from far-left Democrats over his opposition to scrapping the legislative filibuster. “If switching a party, or whether you have a ‘D’ by your name or an ‘R’ by your...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP lawmakers remember Donald Rumsfeld as a ‘great patriot’

Prominent Republicans are paying their respects to Donald Rumsfeld, the controversial defense secretary and longtime GOP powerbroker who passed away Wednesday. In a statement, former President George W. Bush — whom Rumsfeld architected the Iraq War under — hailed what he called Rumsfeld’s “steady service as a wartime secretary of defense — a duty he carried out with strength, skill, and honor.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP House hopefuls come out swinging at vulnerable Dems: 'Retire Nancy Pelosi,' 'Put a check on Joe Biden'

EXCLUSIVE: Two new Republican challengers eying vulnerable Democratic House members are announcing their candidacies Thursday morning. Virginia’s Tina Ramirez, the founder of the international human rights group Hardwired Global, and New Jersey’s Tom Toomey, a longtime businessman and self-styled political outsider, are looking to unseat Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively.
Energy IndustryNewsweek

ExxonMobil Lobbyist Reveals Joe Manchin 'Kingmaker' Among 11 Senators Targeted

A senior lobbyist for ExxonMobil has claimed the oil giant is secretly fighting legislative attempts to tackle climate change—and identified Democratic Senator Joe Manchin as one of the lawmakers targeted in the campaign. Lobbyist Keith McCoy's remarks were covertly recorded by Greenpeace UK's investigative platform Unearthed and shared with British...
Congress & CourtsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Sen. John Warner was a model of statesmanship

I enjoyed your editorial on the passing of Senator John Warner [“John Warner was a rare breed. RIP,” Editorial, May 28]. As someone who works on nonpartisan climate solutions, I note that Warner spoke realistically on the national security threats of climate change before the Republican Party wandered away from climate solutions (with the exception of Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and a few others).