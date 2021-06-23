Experts Explore Landscape Advancements for Cancer Immunotherapy Month

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. In a multicentre phase III trial (CheckMate 649; NCT02872116), previously untreated adults with advanced, HER2-negative gastric, gastro-oesophageal, or oesophageal adenocarcinoma were randomly assigned to receive first-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy (n = 789) or chemotherapy alone (n = 792). The nivolumab plus chemotherapy group showed superior overall survival (HR 0.71, 98.4% CI 0.59–0.86, P < 0.0001), as well as progression-free survival, to the chemotherapy alone group in patients with tumours that had a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of five or more after a median follow-up of 13.1 and 11.1 months, respectively. 59% and 44% of treated patients in the nivolumab plus chemotherapy group and the chemotherapy alone group had grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events, respectively.