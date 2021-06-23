Cancel
Cancer

Experts Explore Landscape Advancements for Cancer Immunotherapy Month

By Dylann Cohn-Emery
targetedonc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs numerous approvals across cancer settings and emerging approaches are explored in clinical research, new findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June continue to encourage investigators. The modern science of immunotherapy continues to expand, and it has rapidly become a primary choice for...

www.targetedonc.com
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Immunotherapy#Asco#Md#The Moores Cancer Center#Uc San Diego Health#Johns Hopkins#Nsclc#Pd L1#Ctla 4#Fda#Nivolumab
CancerWebMD

The Growth of Immunotherapy

[MUSIC PLAYING] JOHN WHYTE: Hi, everyone. You're watching Cancer in Context. I'm Dr. John Whyte, the Chief Medical Officer at WebMD. Today, I have a very special guest, Dr. Steven Rosenberg. He is the chief of the surgery branch and the head of the tumor immunology section at the National Cancer Institute, and one of the leaders in cell therapy. Dr. Rosenberg, thanks for joining me.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Niraparib Makes an Impression in the Frontline Setting of Advanced Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Kathleen Moore, MD, discusses the effects of niraparib for ovarian cancer in the earlier-line setting in more detail and how she anticipates it will change clinical practice. The PARP inhibitor niraparib (Zejula) is currently approved as maintenance therapy for patients with advanced ovarian, fallopian...
CancerMedical News Today

Cancer research: What’s exciting the experts? Part 3

In this installment, we cover a surprising range of topics, from “microswimmers” to shopping habits. “Over the past 1–2 decades, we have seen different methods of treating cancer that are starkly different from the chemotherapy of old. And in a short time interval, [these] have gone from experimental to standard-of-care relatively quickly,” said Dr. Vu.
Cancerhealio.com

Weight-based immunotherapy dosing may benefit patients with cancer and high BMI

Patients with cancer and overweight or obesity had better outcomes with immune checkpoint inhibitors than lighter patients, but only when they received weight-based dosing of the therapy, study results showed. In contrast, smaller patients tended to have better outcomes with fixed-dose immunotherapy, according to the analysis, published in Journal for...
CancerMedPage Today

Targeting Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells in Advanced Cancer

Targeting myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) has become a promising area of cancer research, with a goal toward improving the efficacy of immunotherapies. At the recent virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, two abstracts were presented that showcased the encouraging anti-tumor potential of targeting MDSCs in advanced disease.
CancerMedscape News

Germline Testing: Variant in 1 in 6 Cases of Advanced Cancer

For patients with advanced solid tumors, the rate of detection of pathogenic germline variants (PGV) that are therapeutically relevant is high enough to justify a new recommendation — that all such patients should undergo germline testing, the authors of a new study suggest. "With nearly 1 of every 6 patients...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Navigating an Optimal Treatment Course for Advanced Kidney Cancer

Benjamin A. Teply, MD considers the optimal treatment of renal cell carcinoma in a peer perspective accompanying an article by Tiffany Y. Shaw, MD, and colleagues. The authors of the accompanying article review the rapidly evolving treatment paradigms for renal cell carcinoma in both the first- and second-line settings. A remarkable sea change has occurred over the past 3-plus years, as the results of 5 separate positive phase 3 studies have demonstrated superiority of immunotherapy-containing regimens over monotherapy with the anti-VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) sunitinib (Sutent) in the first-line setting. As a result, it is now the standard of care that most patients with advanced kidney cancer receive either combination immunotherapy or immunotherapy-TKI combinations. In fact, every eligible patient with advanced kidney cancer should receive immune checkpoint blockade during their treatment course, with the hope of deriving durable responses.
Irvine, CAEurekAlert

UCI-led study finds that cancer immunotherapy may self-limit its efficacy

Irvine, Calif., June 21, 2021 -- Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant professor of physiology & biophysics and member of the Institute for Immunology at the University of California, Irvine. Study results are published online in the journal Cell.
New York City, NYMedscape News

In Early Lung Cancer, Immunotherapy Plus Targeted Radiation May Up Response Rate

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may respond more quickly to neoadjuvant durvalumab combined with stereotactic body radiotherapy than to immunotherapy alone, an early industry-funded trial suggests. "In patients with early lung cancer, combining immunotherapy using an immune-checkpoint inhibitor with a very brief course of...
CancerNewswise

Many Cancer Patients May Need a Sequential One-Two Punch of Immunotherapies

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA—New research led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and the University of Liverpool may explain why many cancer patients do not respond to anti-PD-1 cancer immunotherapies—also called checkpoint inhibitors. The team reports that these patients may have tumors with high numbers of...
CancerNature.com

Nivolumab plus chemotherapy for advanced gastric cancer and oesophageal adenocarcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. In a multicentre phase III trial (CheckMate 649; NCT02872116), previously untreated adults with advanced, HER2-negative gastric, gastro-oesophageal, or oesophageal adenocarcinoma were randomly assigned to receive first-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy (n = 789) or chemotherapy alone (n = 792). The nivolumab plus chemotherapy group showed superior overall survival (HR 0.71, 98.4% CI 0.59–0.86, P < 0.0001), as well as progression-free survival, to the chemotherapy alone group in patients with tumours that had a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of five or more after a median follow-up of 13.1 and 11.1 months, respectively. 59% and 44% of treated patients in the nivolumab plus chemotherapy group and the chemotherapy alone group had grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events, respectively.
Canceronclive.com

Halmos Highlights Effort Exploring COVID-19 Vaccines in Patients With Cancer

Dr. Halmos discusses the data from a study examining seroconversion rates following COVID-19 vaccination among patients with cancer and underscores the need for novel vaccination or passive immunization strategies for immunosuppressed cohorts. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from...
CancerNature.com

Exploring liver cancer biology through functional genetic screens

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. As the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the world, liver cancer poses a major threat to human health. Although a growing number of therapies have been approved for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in the past few years, most of them only provide a limited survival benefit. Therefore, an urgent need exists to identify novel targetable vulnerabilities and powerful drug combinations for the treatment of liver cancer. The advent of functional genetic screening has contributed to the advancement of liver cancer biology, uncovering many novel genes involved in tumorigenesis and cancer progression in a high-throughput manner. In addition, this unbiased screening platform also provides an efficient tool for the exploration of the mechanisms involved in therapy resistance as well as identifying potential targets for therapy. In this Review, we describe how functional screens can help to deepen our understanding of liver cancer and guide the development of new therapeutic strategies.
Cancertargetedonc.com

PODCAST PREVIEW: Modern Strategies Are Improving Immunotherapy in Cancer

An excerpt from the Targeted Talks highlights the interest in PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 antibodies, their mechanisms of action, and the potential they bring to the immunotherapy field. In this excerpt from the third episode, second season, of the Targeted Talks podcast, Jason Luke, MD, an associate professor of medicine in...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Akce Gives Insights on How Immunotherapy is Changing the HCC Treatment Landscape

As June is Cancer Immunotherapy Month, Mehmet Akce, MD, discusses the future of immunotherapy in HCC in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Immunotherapy has begun to shift the hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treatment landscape in both the first and later lines setting. Numerous studies are currently investigating immunotherapy combinations for the...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Lenvatinib Shown to Be Superior to Sorafenib in Frontline HCC in Real-World Study

A propensity score matching analysis presented in a poster during the 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer demonstrated that lenvatinib was superior to sorafenib as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. A propensity score matching analysis presented in a poster during the 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal...
Cancerncbiotech.org

Inceptor Bio Launches Advanced Manufacturing Platform to Treat Cancers

A Raleigh biotechnology startup is putting an initial $26 million investment into the establishment of a teamwork approach to enhance efficiencies for cell- and gene-based cancer therapy developers. Inceptor Bio has announced the launch of its advanced manufacturing platform, which it calls AMP+, using cell- and gene-based therapies to treat...
Cancerhealthday.com

HealthDay Now: Cancer Experts Share Highlights From Two Conferences

Two world-renowned medical groups — the European Hematology Association (EHA) and the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) — conducted virtual meetings this month to share advances in the care of blood-based cancers. In our latest HealthDay Now, Dr. Joshua Richter, assistant professor of medicine at the Tisch Cancer Institute,...