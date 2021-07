"On some level, audiences love anti-heroes because they can easily relate to humanity’s inherent duality and contradictions," says Brandon Katz. "Rarely are any of us ever just one thing all the time. The boy scout do-goodery of Superman and Captain America are radically fictional exceptions to the rule. More realistically, we try and often fail to be our best selves, which results in an understandable mix of good and bad. What makes the bad tolerable and the good so meaningful is the love we share with others. Our connections that allow us to forgive mistakes and appreciate the positives. Perhaps it’s silly to get so philosophical in relation to a vulgar cartoon that makes multiple 69 jokes in its upcoming fifth season premiere, which will air June 20. But it’s difficult not to feel as if that duality and the hope smuggled within it is the key to Rick and Morty‘s continued success. After 50 episodes from creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the 51st entry in this sprawling, high-concept, non-stop sci-fi fantasy continues to give hope that the good within us can, however briefly, overcome the bad. (A lesson the fandom has yet to learn.)" ALSO: How Rick and Morty created a merchandise juggernaut.