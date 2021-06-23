Cancel
Bell, CA

Hayley Mills recalls working with Dustin Diamond on Good Morning, Miss Bliss

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago

"He was a really sweet kid. I'm very sad about that," the Oscar-winning actress tells EW of working with the late actor on her one season on the Saved by the Bell precursor. "I remember (Diamond) always being sweet and really funny. I was very fond of him, as I was all of them." As for Saved by the Bell, Mills says: "The success of that series has been so great. I only did one season, but dear Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) carried it on while the kids just got bigger and bigger. It was fun, and I loved doing it. It's odd because even though I only did one season, it never did go away. (Laughs) What it did for me personally was that suddenly young kids who hadn't watched The Parent Trap or any of my Disney movies recognized me from Saved by the Bell. That one season gave me a whole new image on television."

Primetimer

Primetimer

The Dumbo star and The Third Day alum's involvement on the HBO video game adaptation may have a greater signifcance. "What’s interesting about this casting is that Nico Parker is well known enough that her casting makes me think that we’ll get more of a look into Joel’s before the events of the game than we do in the game," says Rachel Leishman. "Sarah only exists in the introduction to the game, and Joel doesn’t really like talking about her after she gets shot by those who have taken on the “authority” role in the midst of the chaos."
