Blain’s Farm & Fleet will open a store in Rhinelander in fall 2022. The chain calls itself a “Modern General Store” and has more than 40 locations in the region. "For Rhinelander in particular, we've been working toward this opportunity for several years. This location is special to me because we've wanted to be nearer to my Dad and Uncle's stomping grounds in northern Wisconsin,” said company President, Owner, and CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson in a press release.