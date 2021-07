Replacing Don Brown and the Jersey Boys with Lloyd Carr’s former players was supposed to mean a break from Northeast football, fields with fewer seats than your wedding, schools with law firm names, and impressive workout tapes. Lorenzetti is from the wilderness, sure, but one with closer ties to that Carr-era tradition of recruiting Quebecois who drop French dad jokes in their interviews. This one happens to have moved to one of those law firm schools in Connecticut, and is a 3-star offensive lineman, so back to the huge person who pumps iron in front of a camera phone then sits on the children of ESPN employees salt mines we go.