The upcoming Honda Prologue isn’t the first chapter of the automaker’s electric car story, but it feels like a new beginning. The Prologue, which will go on sale for the 2024 model year in the U.S., is the first step in Honda’s effort to transition to an entirely electric lineup by the year 2040. However, Honda has not specified how big the Prologue will be or if it will eventually replace one of its current gas-fueled SUVs. It’s also unclear if the Prologue will offer all-wheel drive, though we’d bet on it.