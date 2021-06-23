Cancel
Chiefs training camp officially returning to St. Joseph

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 9 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, MO. —After a temporary relocation to Kansas City last year due to COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that their Training Camp will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph this July. The camp will be open to fans again, as this marks the Chiefs'...

The Chiefs Will Welcome the Public At Their Camp in St. Joe

The Kansas City Chiefs will open training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joesph on Wednesday, July 28 and the public is invited. The team announced their training camp plans on the Chiefs website on Thursday. All practices are scheduled to start at 9:15 AM CDT and admission is free for most practices, although Missouri Western State University will be charging a $5.00 admission fee for the practices on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The University will also be charging a $5.00 parking fee for most practices.
