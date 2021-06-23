Cancel
Astronomy

Pictures of the Eta Carinae Nebula

By Lee Dyson
skyatnightmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The Eta Carinae Nebula, NGC 3372, is located 7,500 lightyears away from Earth and spans a distance of over 300 lightyears. It is one of the largest star-forming regions in our Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomy
Twitter
Science
Facebook
Instagram
Astronomyjohnstonsunrise.net

JOHNSTON BACKYARD SPACE: M16, The Eagle Nebula (aka Star Queen Nebula)

The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars located in the constellation Serpins. Swiss astronomer Jean Phillippe de Cheseaux discovered it in 1745. The dark nebulosity near the center of M16 are famously known as The Pillars of Creation, Imaged by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The Eagle Nebula is part of an active star formation region about 7,000 light-years away from Earth. Amateur visual astronomers can view the core of the Eagle Nebula with a telescope or pair of binoculars and will be able to see about 20 stars clearly surrounded by gas and dust illuminated by the surrounding stars. Under absolute dark skies one might get a small faint glimpse of the three Pillars also.
AstronomyBBC

Stargazers get Nasa recognition for Crescent Nebula photo

An amateur stargazer has won praise from the US space agency Nasa for a photograph he and two others took of a cosmic bubble. Russell Discombe from Cirencester, Joe Navara from Colorado in the US and Glenn Clouder from Essex spent 30 hours photographing the Crescent Nebula. The photo was...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Heart Nebula, long exposure, from Iraq

Check out this amazing image of the interior of the Heart Nebula, taken by Eyad Khailany from Erbil, Iraq. Eyad is a member of the Association of Young Astronomers and a coordinator for Astronomers without Borders. He gathered more than 10 hours of light, between clouds, over the course of a week, to create this image. Eyad’s composite image is exquisite. Photographic and processing techniques for Earth-based astronomical images are really becoming amazing! This composite brought to mind images of the Heart Nebula taken with the Hubble Space Telescope. See a shot from Hubble, below.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Physical and chemical properties of Wolf-Rayet planetary nebulae

Wolf-Rayet ([WR]) and weak emission-line ($wels$) central stars of planetary nebulae (PNe) have hydrogen-deficient atmospheres, whose origins are not well understood. In the present study, we have conducted plasma diagnostics and abundance analysis of 18 Galactic PNe surrounding [WR] and $wels$ nuclei, using collisionally excited lines (CELs) and optical recombination lines (ORLs) measured with the Wide Field Spectrograph on the ANU 2.3-m telescope at the Siding Spring Observatory complemented with optical archival data. Our plasma diagnostics implies that the electron densities and temperatures derived from CELs are correlated with the intrinsic nebular H$\beta$ surface brightness and excitation class, respectively. A self-consistent method of plasma diagnostics of heavy element ORLs of N${}^{2+}$ and O${}^{2+}$ likely suggests the presence of a small fraction of cool ($\lesssim$ 7000 K), dense ($\sim$ $10^4$--$10^5$ cm$^{-3}$) materials in some objects, though with large uncertainties. Our abundance analysis indicates that the abundance discrepancy factor (ADF$\equiv$ORLs/CELs) of O${}^{2+}$ is correlated with the dichotomy between forbidden-line and He {\sc i} temperatures. Our results likely suggest the presence of a tiny fraction of cool, oxygen-rich dense clumps within the diffuse warm ionized nebulae. Moreover, our elemental abundances derived from CELs are mostly consistent with AGB models for initial masses from 1.5 to 5M$_{\odot}$. Further studies are necessary to understand better the origins of abundance discrepancies in PNe around [WR] and $wels$ stars.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Podcast: How collisions shaped the Solar System

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Our Solar System has a violent and chaotic history. This episode, planetary scientist and author of Colliding Worlds Simone Marchi reveals the tumultuous story of our cosmic neighbourhood, and how collisions have formed and shaped the planets, moons and other bodies that orbit the Sun.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

The Omega Nebula M17

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The Omega Nebula – also known as the Swan Nebula – is a gigantic star-forming region: one of the largest in our galaxy, in fact. It was discovered in 1745 by Jean-Philippe Loys de...
AstronomyNew Scientist

White dwarf star is the size of the moon but more massive than the sun

The smallest white dwarf star ever found is about the same size as Earth’s moon, but more massive than the sun. It appears to be shrinking, which could lead to a colossal explosion. Ilaria Caiazzo at the California Institute of Technology and her colleagues discovered this star, called ZTF J190132.9+145808.7,...
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Eagle Nebula and Pillars of Creation

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The Eagle Nebula is an active star-forming region 7,000 lightyears away that spans 70 lightyears across. It is host to scorching hot newborn stars that illuminate, carve and sculpt the surrounding gas and dust.
AstronomyNASA

SOFIA Delivers First Complete Map of Ionized Carbon in the Fireworks Galaxy

Calibration for young distant galaxies is now possible. Using the Far Infrared Field-Imaging Line Spectrometer (FIFI-LS), developed by the University of Stuttgart and installed aboard the flying observatory SOFIA, a team led by Frank Bigiel of the Argelander Institute for Astronomy, or AIfA, at the University of Bonn, Germany, has completed a far-infrared map of the spiral galaxy NGC 6946 revealing the distribution of ionized carbon in this galaxy. These data help to estimate the star-formation rate not only in the nearby universe but also in distant galaxies of the early universe.
Photographythemillennews.com

Incomplete Pictures

As my faithful and committed research assistant and I continued our fieldwork last week, despite rainy days, we’re making good progress finishing our metal detector grid, and tidying up our loose ends with regards to recording significant aspects of the site with a survey grade GPS. Our grids are shot in and recorded, tying all our artifact finds to their […]
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Cosmic Cocktail Hour July 7: “Are We Alone in the Universe?”

“All of the planets in our galaxy, the Milky Way, orbit around our largest star, the Sun. Planets that orbit around other stars in the universe are called exoplanets, which are very hard to see directly with telescopes on Earth and in outer space because they are hidden by the bright glare of the stars they orbit.”
Photographysouthgatv.com

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021 shortlist revealed

Breathtaking images of a lavender field lit up by the Milky Way, a panorama of Iceland’s Northern Lights over a frozen estuary, and a hazy sunrise in Shanghai are among those shortlisted for this year’s 2021’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Limitations on travel may have been in place...
AstronomyNoozhawk

Discovery of New Type of Supernova Illuminates Medieval Mystery

A worldwide team led by UC Santa Barbara scientists at Las Cumbres Observatory has discovered the first convincing evidence for a new type of stellar explosion — an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. They are thought to arise from the...
Astronomynews9.com

Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
PhotographyNew Scientist

Amazing astronomy images shortlisted for photo prize

This spellbinding selection of images that capture some of the remarkable sights from across the galaxy are among the shortlisted entries for this year’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, organised by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London. Enter the New Scientist Photography Awards 2021 here. Iceland’s Aurora Borealis is...
Space.com

Astronomers spot 3,000 light-year 'light echo' of dying supermassive black hole

At the dark hearts of galaxies like the Milky Way lie supermassive black holes, with millions or even billions of times the sun's mass. Some of those supermassive black holes are what scientists call active galactic nuclei (AGN), which spew out copious amounts of radiation like X-rays and radio waves. AGN are responsible for the twin jets of ionized gas you see shooting away in pictures of many galaxies.
Astronomyabc17news.com

The amazing Hubble Telescope has suddenly stopped working

On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery’s engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes. While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious...