Set a sell-stop at 1.3785 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. Set a buy-stop at 1.3840 and a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3785. The GBP/USD declined for the past six consecutive days as investors remain concerned about the spreading delta variant of coronavirus. It is trading at 1.3815, which is about 1.3% below the highest point last week.