Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

China's ReTo Eco-Solutions Rises on Hainan Iron-Tailings Project

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24heLc_0adCsHZV00

ReTo expects an environmental project in Hainan province to generate about $43.7 million in annual sales and $20.4 million of gross profit.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the Chinese environmental technology company unveiled an iron-tailings project in Hainan province.

The project is expected to generate about 280 million yuan ($43.7 million) in annual sales and 131 million yuan ($20.4 million) of gross profit, the company said.

ReTo recently traded at $1.24, up 6%, and has doubled over the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for clean-environment investments.

“ReTo will design, build and manage a facility in the Hainan Province, and this latest project will be responsible for the largest volume of iron tailings in Hainan,” it said.

Iron ore tailings are a form of solid waste produced during the beneficiation process of iron ore concentrate. Beneficiation is purifying the ore before smelting.

“The high volume of waste generated creates a significant environmental and economic cost, due to its massive land occupation and ecological damage,” ReTo said.

“Therefore, there is a greater need than ever for effective waste management systems and solutions.”

ReTo was selected on its “expertise in recycling the remaining ore and processing it into environmentally friendly building materials,” the company said. The project will have a 3-million-ton treatment capacity.

Meanwhile, Suni Harford, president of UBS Asset Management, told TheStreet.com last week that environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, is the next big investing trend.

"Everything we do today, we could do differently, more efficiently, more effectively from a planet perspective, and you're going to see a tremendous amount in that area,” she said.

Meanwhile, financial adviser Steve Bogner discussed ESG investing on TheStreet.com earlier this month.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
719
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Tailings#Reto Eco#Chinese#Ubs Asset Management#Esg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Nippon Express (China) Signs Memorandum On Pharmaceutical Logistics Business Collaboration With Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics

- Move Aimed at Enhancing Pharmaceutical Logistics Efforts - Nippon Express ( China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter " NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., concluded a memorandum on business collaboration with Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Shengsheng Logistics"), a Chinese logistics firm primarily engaged in biopharmaceutical transport, on Thursday, May 27.
Businessmining.com

Iron ore price down on China steel output curbs

Benchmark Dalian iron ore is headed for its second consecutive weekly fall on Friday as China steps up efforts to curb output to meet its carbon emissions goal. The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was 0.8% higher at 1,182.50 yuan ($182.41) a tonne by 0700 GMT, after earlier falling by up to 2.6%.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Proliferation Of Online Business And Rising Adoption Of Smart Speaker Is Expected To Drive The Voice Assistance Shopping Market, China, And US To Witness Significant Growth: UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Voice Assistance Shopping market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Voice Assistance commerce market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Voice Assistance commerce market. The Voice Assistance Shopping market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Voice Assistance Shopping market at the global and regional levels. The Global Voice Assistance commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.7% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2027.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview 2021 With Company Profiles Of 16 Major Players & Industry Guide With Contact Details For 77 Companies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Alumina - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global HPA market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in Tons and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

China Anlotinib Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: An Oral Multi-targeting Small-molecule Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Anlotinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Anlotinib is an oral multi-targeting small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that can target multiple angiogenic factor receptors to inhibit tumor angiogenesis. It can be used for advanced non-small cell lung...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global And China Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report 2021 Featuring 13 International Vendors And 22 Chinese Vendors

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the next 2-3 years, OEMs will focus on upgrading EEA to accelerate the introduction of domain controllers.The EEA upgrade will be the focus in the next 2-3 years, which will accelerate the introduction of domain controllers. The automotive EEA upgrade is mainly reflected in three aspects: software architecture, hardware architecture, and communication architecture. Software architecture will gradually realize hierarchical decoupling, hardware will develop from distributed style to Domain controller/centralized style, and automotive network backbone will develop from LIN/CAN bus to Ethernet.It is expected that most OEMs will still use mixed-domain EEA, that is, part of functional domains will be centralized to form a transition solution of `distributed ECU + domain controllers` and finally forge an architecture of `super controller (central supercomputer) + zonal control Unit (zone controller)`. This EEA evolution may take up to 5-10 years.From the perspective of OEM planning, autonomous driving domain, smart cockpit domain, and central control domain may become three main incremental domains.The competitive landscape among four types of players in autonomous driving domain controllersWith the evolution of automotive EEA from distributed domain to centralized domain, the relationship between automakers and automotive electronics suppliers is undergoing profound changes. The number of automotive electronics suppliers will gradually decrease, while the status of domain controller suppliers will become more important and attract more entrants.We divide autonomous driving domain controller players into four categories: Global Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), Local Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), autonomous driving domain controller software platform vendors, and OEMs. Smart cockpit domains incorporating more and more ADAS functions will prevailIn the end, a smart car will become a mobile supercomputer and data center, and a new Wintel will be born. In the future, the core technologies of the advanced autonomous vehicle era will include computing platforms, operating systems and application software. After 2030, autonomous driving high-performance chips and cockpit control chips will be further integrated into central computing chips as the autonomous driving technology roadmap matures, hereby improving computing efficiency and reducing costs through integration.Under this trend, cockpit electronics companies, including Tier1 suppliers and software vendors, are seeking to integrate more and more ADAS functions (typically autonomous parking, DMS, and more advanced L1/L2 ADAS functions) into the cockpit domain and enhance the functional safety level of the smart cockpit domain.Similar to intelligent driving domain controllers, a large number of domain controller software vendors have emerged in the field of smart cockpits. Megatronix, a software infrastructure provider that only has a history of two years, recently announced that it has raised over USD100 million in financing, and has accepted cockpit platform orders from OEMs such as HYCAN 007 and Lixiang. Investors have begun to attach importance to the broad prospects of this market.From the perspective of OEMs, the urgency of self-developed cockpit domain controllers may not be as obvious as that of autonomous driving, mainly because: in the short to medium term, it is difficult for consumers to pay for cockpit function customization. For OEMs, they may potentially choose third-party software partners, and can actively explore the realization of software and hardware decoupling to achieve a better customer experience at low costs. In this context, ThunderSoft, Megatronix and other companies have emerged. The penetration rate of the domain controller market will swell in the next 5 yearsIn China, the industry is currently promoting mass production of L2+ autonomous cars on a large scale, and even L2++ or L2.9 autonomous driving, which is infinitely close to L3, is also rapidly being realized, mainly thanks to the impetus of Tesla Model series, NIO ES, Xpeng P7 and other models. The publisher estimates that by 2025, the annual shipments of ADAS/AD domain controllers for passenger cars in China will reach 3.565 million sets, and the penetration rate of passenger car OEM autonomous driving domain controllers will reach 14.7%. Key Topics Covered: 01 Automotive EEA Evolution1.1 Automotive EEA Evolution1.2 EEA Cases of OEMs and Tier1s 02 Trends of DCU Software and hardware Architecture2.1 DCU Architecture and Demand2.2 The Key is to Hold Controller Software Capabilities2.3 The Value of DCU Middleware will be Highlighted2.4 New DCU Business Models 03 Autonomous Driving DCU Technologies and Market3.1 Evolution of ADAS/AD Functions and DCU3.2 ADAS/AD DCU Solutions3.3 ADAS/AD DCU Technology Benchmarking3.4 Application Trends of ADAS/AD DCU Master Chip3.5 ADAS/AD DCU Market Size and Prospect 04 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Technologies and Market4.1 Summary of Development Trend of Cockpit DCU4.2 Cockpit DCU Solutions of Tier1s and OEMs4.3 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Master Chips4.4 Cockpit DCU Market Size and Prospect 05 Foreign DCU Vendors5.1 Bosch5.2 Visteon5.3 Continental5.4 Veoneer5.5 ZF5.6 Aptiv5.7 Denso5.8 Faurecia Clarion Electronics5.9 Panasonic5.10 Samsung Harman5.11 LG Electronics5.12 Tesla Autopilot Platform5.13 TTTech 06 Chinese DCU Vendors6.1 Huawei6.2 Desay SV6.3 Neusoft Group6.4 Neusoft Reach6.5 Noble Automotive6.6 Foryou Group6.7 Freetech6.8 Technomous6.9 Yingbo Super Computing6.10 Baidu6.11 IN-DRIVING6.12 HiRain Technologies6.13 Hong Jing Drive6.14 Hangsheng Electronics6.15 BICV6.16 UAES6.17 Cookoo6.18 ECO-EV6.19 Idriverplus6.20 DJI Automotive6.21 Enjoy Move6.22 Superstar Future.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

China Dexmedetomidine Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Dexmedetomidine Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Dexmedetomidine is mainly used clinically for the sedation of tracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in surgical patients undergoing general anesthesia. It was developed by Abbott and Orion Corp. According...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Thailand Crawler Excavator Market Report 2021-2027 - OEMs Are Majorly Focusing On Medium Crawler Excavators As This Range Is Witnessing Major Demand

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Thailand crawler excavator market is growing at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2021-2027.The demand in the Thailand crawler excavators market fell by 18% in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Report 2021 - Commercialization Of SPECT/CT Systems With Enhanced Features Surges

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Harvesting System Market With COVID-19 Impact: Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2026

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-use System, Technology, Component (Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits and Secondary Batteries), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The energy harvesting system market is estimated...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Opportunities For Fiber Optics In Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus steps up investment in China's urban renewal projects

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus (WP.UL)is stepping up investment in China's urban renewal and redevelopment sector, announcing on Wednesday the setup of a new platform that acquires under-utilised properties in Shanghai and Beijing and converts them into serviced apartments, creative offices, or mixed-use commercial projects. Golden Union Assets,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Shanghai steel futures hit 2-week high on output curbs, lift iron ore

July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday on lingering concerns over supply prospects as the world’s top producer of the construction and manufacturing material seeks to reduce output this year. The most-active October construction steel rebar and hot rolled coil contracts on...
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

Telling Hainan's History For 100 Years With 22 Meters Of Heritage

HAIKOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine learning about the history of the development of Hainan Island in an unusual and fascinating way - through a long scroll of delightful papercut art! The Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) had invited a group of papercut artists, including Huang Haitao and Wei Qin, who have won special recognition from the Hainan Government for their expertise, to jointly create The 100-Year Road and the Hainan Tide, a 22-meter scroll that presents 21 milestone events in Hainan's development in the past 100 years since 1921.
Worldmining.com

Brazil iron ore exports hit 9-month high in June

Brazil’s iron ore exports reached 33.68 million tonnes in June, the highest volume in nine months, as major producers like Vale shipped more in response to higher international prices, official government data showed on Thursday. June exports were up 12.2% compared with the same month last year, the data showed....
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock Price Increases Over 6% Pre-Market: Details

The stock price of Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) increased by over 6% pre-market. These are the details. The stock price of Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is Didi Global’s second day of trading as the company made its market debut yesterday. Didi —...