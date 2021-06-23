Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth man finds new passion during pandemic by creating driftwood sculptures

By Melinda Lavine
Duluth News Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmer Roballo was walking along Park Point when he came across a piece of driftwood. It looked like a woman holding her arms up, and he soon found wood that would later become her legs and head. With some glue and a bread knife, Roballo created his first sculpture, the...

