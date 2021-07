Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on June 22, 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Daniel Rodriguez-Lara (age: 24) of San Bernardino, California, and Richard Chavez (age: 41) of Los Angeles, California. The two-count indictment charges both men for conspiring to distribute and attempting to possess with intent to distribute kilogram quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 846. If convicted, both men will face a mandatory minimum of ten years to a maximum of life in federal prison, at least five years of supervised release, and up to a $10 million fine.