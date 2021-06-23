Hospital at Home: Holy Name is first in N.J. to introduce formal program

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (AVB) - Get Report today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Bilt Rewards will roll out at AvalonBay communities later this year. Residents at all AvalonBay communities will be invited to join the free program where they can start earning points when paying rent through the Bilt Rewards app. Additionally, AvalonBay residents will receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard, an extension of Bilt Rewards and the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no annual fee and without burdening the building owner with ongoing fees. With the card, AvalonBay residents can also earn points on non-rent purchases, enabling them to maximize rewards potential.