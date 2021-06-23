Cancel
Teaneck, NJ

Hospital at Home: Holy Name is first in N.J. to introduce formal program

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the biggest health care revelation during the pandemic has been this: Telehealth works. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck is embracing the concept like few others. Last week, Holy Name became the first hospital in New Jersey to institute what it is calling its Hospital at Home program — a government-approved plan that allows Holy Name to send some patients that normally would have required a hospital stay home for treatment.

