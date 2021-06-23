This Custom Honda NX650 Dominator Prefers Life As A Scrambler

Following on from the launch of the 11th-generation Honda Civic Sedan, the Japanese marque has just revealed its more youthful sibling, the Civic Hatchback. While the sedan has improved in all areas but hasn't done much to excite with its rather conservative styling and lack of a manual gearbox, the hatch will aim to attract a younger crowd with its available six-speed manual transmission and sportier rear-end design. For the first time, the Civic Hatchback will be built in the United States but does that mean it is better aligned with the needs and wants of local buyers?