This Custom Honda NX650 Dominator Prefers Life As A Scrambler
Aside from Kawasaki’s recent KLR 650 update, big-bore dual-sports don’t really receive the attention that they once did. Whether it’s Suzuki’s DR650 or Honda’s XR650L, most large-displacement, single-cylinder dual-sports still cling to technology implemented in the early ‘90s. Honda’s NX650 Dominator was instrumental during those days, and Slovakia-based Earth Motorcycles felt it was time to honor the model with its latest scrambler build.www.rideapart.com